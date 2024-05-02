Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Smith & Nephew (LON:SN)

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.21) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.47% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.33) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.45) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.84) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,370.25 ($17.21).

Shares of SN stock traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 976.60 ($12.27). 3,690,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,671. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,024.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,034.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.77. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of GBX 887 ($11.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,316.75 ($16.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,069.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.51.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

