Berry Wealth Group LP Buys New Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Berry Wealth Group LP bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000. Johnson Controls International comprises 1.4% of Berry Wealth Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 79,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 19,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 62,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI traded down $4.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,633,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,565,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.11.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Argus lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

