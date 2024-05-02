Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMXGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.352 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a dividend payout ratio of 66.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMX traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.30. 12,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMXGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $194.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.51 million. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 83.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

