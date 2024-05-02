BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,256 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BHP Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,084,000 after acquiring an additional 126,643 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in BHP Group by 44.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,993,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,274,000 after acquiring an additional 924,202 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,223,009 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,565,000 after acquiring an additional 117,239 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 998,872 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,816,000 after acquiring an additional 20,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 669,915 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,105,000 after acquiring an additional 88,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.57. The company had a trading volume of 265,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,739. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

