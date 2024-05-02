Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (BGFV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Big 5 Sporting Goods has increased its dividend by an average of 51.8% annually over the last three years.
Big 5 Sporting Goods Trading Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ:BGFV traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $3.32. 61,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,195. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $9.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BGFV shares. TheStreet downgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.
About Big 5 Sporting Goods
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.
