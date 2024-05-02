Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TECH traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.50. 285,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,623. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $89.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

Insider Activity at Bio-Techne

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $800,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,607.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TECH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TECH

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.