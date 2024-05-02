Bionano Genomics (BNGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.72 million during the quarter. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 643.74% and a negative return on equity of 103.68%. On average, analysts expect Bionano Genomics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bionano Genomics Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ BNGO traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 329,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32. Bionano Genomics has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Bionano Genomics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight DNA.

