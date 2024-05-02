Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Short Interest Update

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the March 31st total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 632,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days. Approximately 20.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIRK. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $56.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Birkenstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Birkenstock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.15.

BIRK stock opened at $44.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average of $45.56. Birkenstock has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Birkenstock will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,152,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth $1,067,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

