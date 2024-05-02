BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (CALY) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on May 7th

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1242 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.
BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of CALY stock opened at $50.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average is $50.16. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $50.50.
BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile
