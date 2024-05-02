Block (NYSE:SQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Monness Crespi & Hardt

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $66.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Block has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $87.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 429.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.57.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Block will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 363,801 shares of company stock valued at $27,284,175. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Block by 843.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter worth $33,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

