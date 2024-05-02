BMO Capital Markets Raises Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Price Target to $16.00

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.62% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CENX. StockNews.com raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley upgraded Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.
Century Aluminum Price Performance
Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.53. Century Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $512.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 791,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 380,324 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,992,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Century Aluminum by 255.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 350,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 252,095 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $2,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.
Century Aluminum Company Profile
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.
