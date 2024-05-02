BMO Capital Markets Raises Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Price Target to $16.00

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CENX. StockNews.com raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley upgraded Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of CENX stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $16.10. The company had a trading volume of 414,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,804. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 2.66. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.53. Century Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $512.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 791,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 380,324 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,992,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Century Aluminum by 255.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 350,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 252,095 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $2,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

