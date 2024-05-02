Boyd Group Services Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.56 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BYD. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$380.00 to C$375.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$350.00 to C$330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$348.00 to C$337.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$319.31.

Boyd Group Services Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$264.90 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$225.86 and a 52-week high of C$324.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$290.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$276.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C($0.23). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion.

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.83%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.