BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Update

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the March 31st total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 1,686.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BrainsWay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in BrainsWay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in BrainsWay by 6.0% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 336,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 19,045 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Monday, March 11th.

BWAY stock opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $7.61.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BrainsWay will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

