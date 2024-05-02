Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,652,500 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 1,752,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 344.3 days.
Brambles Price Performance
Shares of Brambles stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Brambles has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.34.
Brambles Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brambles
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.