Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,768 Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,506,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 514,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after acquiring an additional 203,870 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 767,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,604,000 after acquiring an additional 156,344 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 617.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 94,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 81,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 856,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,512,000 after acquiring an additional 77,923 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHYD stock opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0663 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

