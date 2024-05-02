BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF (USFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:USFI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1088 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.009087.

BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USFI opened at $23.36 on Thursday. BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $25.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average is $24.11.

BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF (USFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a high-conviction portfolio built through its value-oriented framework. The fund consists of USD-denominated, investment grade government and corporate securities of any maturity, with a focus on duration management USFI was launched on Jul 25, 2023 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

