Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $165.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.31. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.50 and a 12-month high of $176.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,129 shares of company stock worth $40,382,765 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

