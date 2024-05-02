Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 1,077 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.44. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $12.06.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.