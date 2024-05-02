Brighton Jones LLC Buys 3,010 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059,409 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,080,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,785,000 after acquiring an additional 122,005 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,172,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,764 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 54.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,301,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $259,275,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $80.34 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.81 and its 200 day moving average is $78.61. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

