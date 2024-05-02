Brighton Jones LLC Increases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 271,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,268,000 after acquiring an additional 119,258 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 15,344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 17.2% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 4.1% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 5.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 63,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $80.89 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $107.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.37.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.