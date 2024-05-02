Brighton Jones LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TT. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $315.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $294.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.74. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $327.09. The firm has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at $24,449,442.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $138,856.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,449,442.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at $32,589,600.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,237 shares of company stock valued at $8,024,534 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.38.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

