Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 88 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $237.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.72 and its 200-day moving average is $254.55. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The firm has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.43.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

