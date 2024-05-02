Brighton Jones LLC Raises Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 37.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE RTX opened at $101.21 on Thursday. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $103.89. The firm has a market cap of $134.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,547 shares of company stock valued at $12,553,645. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.93.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

