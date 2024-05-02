Brighton Jones LLC Sells 174 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,202 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its holdings in Amphenol by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 6,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of APH opened at $119.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.59. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.77 and a one year high of $123.60. The company has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

