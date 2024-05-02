Brighton Jones LLC Sells 209 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 18,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Certuity LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 203,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,946,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 111,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 19,944 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 26,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $2,324,049.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,835 shares in the company, valued at $25,009,143.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $9,021,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 414,870 shares in the company, valued at $37,425,422.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 26,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $2,324,049.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,009,143.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,855 shares of company stock worth $21,084,057 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $91.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $148.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $95.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

