Brighton Jones LLC Sells 411 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Posted by on May 2nd, 2024

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHVFree Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $72.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.74 and its 200 day moving average is $69.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

