Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Brinker International updated its FY24 guidance to $3.80-4.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.800-4.000 EPS.
Brinker International stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.09. The stock had a trading volume of 89,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,615. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.42. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $55.92.
In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,086,610.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,045.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.
