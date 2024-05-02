Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Brinker International updated its FY24 guidance to $3.80-4.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.800-4.000 EPS.

Brinker International Price Performance

Brinker International stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.09. The stock had a trading volume of 89,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,615. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.42. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $55.92.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Brinker International

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,086,610.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,045.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Gordon Haskett raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EAT

About Brinker International

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.