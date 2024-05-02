Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.5% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the third quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 78,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.3% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.89. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $69.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

