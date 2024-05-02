Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $44.20 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $69.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.26, a PEG ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

