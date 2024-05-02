Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF) versus Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Head to Head Review

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) and Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pangaea Logistics Solutions and Britannia Bulk’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pangaea Logistics Solutions $499.27 million 0.67 $26.32 million $0.59 12.17 Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Britannia Bulk.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pangaea Logistics Solutions 0 1 0 0 2.00 Britannia Bulk 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and Britannia Bulk, as reported by MarketBeat.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 21.87%. Given Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Pangaea Logistics Solutions is more favorable than Britannia Bulk.

Volatility and Risk

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Britannia Bulk has a beta of 18.89, suggesting that its stock price is 1,789% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.2% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 24.2% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pangaea Logistics Solutions and Britannia Bulk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pangaea Logistics Solutions 5.27% 8.54% 4.35% Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Pangaea Logistics Solutions beats Britannia Bulk on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. The company's ocean logistics services comprise cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and technical vessel management. It owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island.

About Britannia Bulk

Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides drybulk shipping and maritime logistics services. It primarily transports coal, fertilizers, scrap metals, iron-ore, grain, and other bulk cargoes from the Baltic region to Northern and Western Europe. The company's logistics services include port modification, fendering, lightening, dredging of berths, maximizing vessel throughput in ports, provision of floating cranes, and self-discharging equipment. The company serves power companies, coal producers, and commodity trading houses. Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. was formerly known as Britannia Bulk PLC and changed its name to Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. in June 2008. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. As of 2010, Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. is in liquidation.

