Brokerages Set Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Price Target at $13.25

Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on RWAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Runway Growth Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, March 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of RWAY stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.69. Runway Growth Finance has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $39.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.26 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, CEO R David Spreng acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,640.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Thomas B. Raterman bought 20,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $237,540.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,393.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R David Spreng bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,532 shares in the company, valued at $766,640.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWAY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 8.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 7.7% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. 64.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

