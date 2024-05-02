Brokers Issue Forecasts for Dollar Tree, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a report released on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $6.91 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.05.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $118.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $161.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.52 and its 200 day moving average is $129.31.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,123,000 after buying an additional 2,445,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,373,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,224,000 after buying an additional 1,566,392 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,260,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,202,000 after buying an additional 734,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 358.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 828,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,175,000 after buying an additional 647,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

