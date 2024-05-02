Brokers Set Expectations for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report released on Tuesday, April 30th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.53 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ FY2025 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:NOG opened at $39.67 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.35.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $396.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 112,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 305.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, insider James B. Evans sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,626. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James B. Evans sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,626. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $153,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,346,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,944 shares of company stock worth $436,614 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

