Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.548 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C($1.36). The business had revenue of C$6.77 billion during the quarter.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile
