Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Short Interest Up 6.1% in April

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPYPN opened at $12.75 on Thursday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

