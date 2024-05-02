Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Short Interest Up 6.1% in April

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Brookfield Property Partners Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ BPYPN opened at $12.75 on Thursday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89.
About Brookfield Property Partners
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Property Partners
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- How to Use Put Credit Spreads to Catch Falling Knives More Safely
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.