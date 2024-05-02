Brooktree Capital Management Sells 1,344 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Brooktree Capital Management reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,587 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 4.9% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,966 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 532,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $59,130,000 after buying an additional 42,805 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,759,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,409,913. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.75. The company has a market capitalization of $183.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.68.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,275,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,018,245.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,973,728. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

