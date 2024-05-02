Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.79-2.84 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.29-3.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.28 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRKR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bruker from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.86.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $79.03 on Thursday. Bruker has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $94.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $844.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.85%.

In other Bruker news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $1,350,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,618.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

