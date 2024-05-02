California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 75,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of California BanCorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALB. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 9.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California BanCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California BanCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in California BanCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $583,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in California BanCorp by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 120,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. 59.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get California BanCorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CALB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of California BanCorp from $26.50 to $23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on California BanCorp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

California BanCorp Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ CALB opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. California BanCorp has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $27.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.87.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. California BanCorp had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $29.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that California BanCorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

California BanCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to businesses and professionals in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.