Cannell & Co. Decreases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cannell & Co. reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total transaction of $142,334.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,584.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total value of $142,334.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,584.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,062 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,270. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE KMB opened at $136.47 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.02. The stock has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.