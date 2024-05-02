Cannell & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Cannell & Co. reduced its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Markel Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Markel Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Markel Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth $751,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Markel Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,474.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.69. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,295.65 and a 52-week high of $1,560.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,483.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1,444.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.58 by $32.90. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,718,474.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,718,474.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

