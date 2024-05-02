Cannell & Co. Has $1.09 Million Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Cannell & Co. cut its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DBRG. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,948,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,351,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 490.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 640,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after acquiring an additional 532,376 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 469,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 355,524 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,066,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,321,000 after purchasing an additional 231,265 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

NYSE:DBRG opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.95. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $350.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.41 million. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 26.64%. Research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is 2.58%.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

