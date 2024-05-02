Cannell & Co. Has $3.54 Million Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Cannell & Co. lifted its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 890.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,650 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 267.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Range Resources by 57.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Price Performance

Range Resources stock opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.85. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $38.25.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.21. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $718.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays began coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In other news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $603,169.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Stories

