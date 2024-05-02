Cannell & Co. Lowers Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cannell & Co. lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 753.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $164.36 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.87.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

