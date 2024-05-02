Cannell & Co. Purchases 580,500 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Cannell & Co. grew its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,561,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 580,500 shares during the quarter. Constellium makes up about 1.6% of Cannell & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Constellium were worth $51,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Constellium by 32.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 12,973 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 30.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CSTM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,948. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average of $19.02. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 1.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Constellium from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

