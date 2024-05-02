Cannell & Co. Reduces Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Cannell & Co. lessened its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. owned 0.17% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UHT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of UHT opened at $35.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a current ratio of 8.06. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52-week low of $32.27 and a 52-week high of $49.64.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Realty Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 247.87%.

In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, CEO Alan B. Miller purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $207,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,466,141.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.