Cannell & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Cannell & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 72,514 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. owned 0.16% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.63 and a beta of 1.00. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $47.87 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.0444 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently -94.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

View Our Latest Report on Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.