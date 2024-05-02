Cannell & Co. Sells 366,070 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cannell & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 96.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 366,070 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 396.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,302.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,166,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,176,206.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,295.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,166,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,073 shares of company stock worth $8,581,207. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.1 %

DAL stock opened at $50.02 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.52.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

