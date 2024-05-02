Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,925 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 53,894 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,471,000 after purchasing an additional 40,585 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 131,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Shares of COF stock opened at $141.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.13. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $149.94. The company has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

