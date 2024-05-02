Card Factory plc Declares Dividend of GBX 4.50 (LON:CARD)

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Card Factory Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Card Factory stock opened at GBX 104.60 ($1.31) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of £361.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 717.33, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.05. Card Factory has a 1 year low of GBX 79.60 ($1.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 119.80 ($1.50). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 95.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 98.29.

Featured Stories

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. It provides greeting cards, celebration essentials, and gifts through cardfactory stores retail and cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through printcraft stores and online businesses.

