Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89. Cardinal Health also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.30-7.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Argus raised Cardinal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.93.

Cardinal Health stock traded up $1.49 on Thursday, hitting $103.66. 540,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,539. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.98. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $77.56 and a 1 year high of $116.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 78.74%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

